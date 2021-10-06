An area woman faces numerous felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation Sept. 26.

Crystal Daily-Reser, 36, of 1004 S. Third St. in Mountain Grove, is charged with five counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, along with felony delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

A Cabool officer reported that while on patrol at about 8:25 p.m., he observed a car with two people inside in the corner of the upper parking lot at Roberts Park. The officer reported that a female passenger had her head down and appeared to be sick.

The officer contacted a Cabool sergeant who responded to the scene and made contact with the car’s occupants, indicating the two officers were making sure they were OK.

A computer check revealed that Daily-Reser had three active warrants out of Cabool and another from Wright County, and the two were transported to the CPD station.

A female jailer who was brought in to search Daily-Reser, and methamphetamine, fentanyl and illegal pills were reportedly all found in her possession. The jailer was concerned she might have been punctured by a loaded syringe as Daily-Reser moved around.

The officer noted in his reported that Daily-Reser had felony drug convictions from 2010 and 2016 in Mountain Grove and 2021 in Wright County. She was transferred to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $50,000.