This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is in Texas County today to help with preparations for a special election next week.

Voters in the Houston Rural Fire Association will vote Tuesday in a court-ordered election to create a fire district that is supported by a property tax. The measure was narrowly defeated in April, but later a circuit judge placed the issue on the ballot again after questions were raised about the administration of the election.

After delays, voting began last week after the appointment the previous day of Peggy Seyler as interim county clerk. She has worked in the office for 15 years.

The county clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. until noon Saturday on the third floor of the Texas County Administrative Center for absentee balloting. Voting will occur there Tuesday, Nov. 2. The polling location opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.