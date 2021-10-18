Members of the Houston board of education met last week with Sam Van Dielen, who presented an overview of needs in his band department.

Van Dielen highlighted requests for storage to house the department’s music collection, lockers that would allow students to store their instruments, as well as new chairs.

The band room behind Hiett Gymnasium is also on a timetable for eventual improvements as part of the district’s capital improvements plan.

In other matters, members:

•Discussed putting in some lines for volleyball play on the new gym floor to comply with Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines. The board also heard from Gary Gentry, a Gentry Construction Co. Inc. principal, who thanked the board for its faith in hiring the firm for construction of the 1,500-seat gymnasium.

•Passed a policy related to transgender issues following a review of several policies, legal opinions and input from the Missouri School Boards Association. President Jennifer Scheets said much effort had been put in to develop a policy that best meets the needs of the district and students. (See the full written policy at houstonherald.com).

•Heard transportation director Matt Robertson report the district needs to hire another bus driver and outlined how a new radio system might be used by the district’s transportation system and administrators. The district will seek bids.

•Will require a separate banking account to accommodate requirements of a U.S. Rural Development Department grant.

•Approved a memorandum of understanding with Missouri State University to provide a location for adult education classes on campus. Those would occur probably twice a week.

•Heard a report from Andy Durham, student liaison to the board, about student activities.

•Recognized Jayden Floyd, as a Houston Middle School student of the month nominee. The characteristic recognized was perseverance.

•Heard a Sunshine Law request had been received from patron Andy Wells. He was among those who spoke about the transgender policy, Critical Race Theory and masking issues during the patrons comment period.

The board will next meet at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the high school library media center.