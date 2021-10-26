The Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy will offer booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Willard Hunter Classroom located in Parkway Center at 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.

Third doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized under an amended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), following the amended standing orders for the Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine.

Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster dose after 6 months after receiving their initial two doses if they meet the following criteria:

– Those 65 years and older

– Those 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings

– Those 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions

– Those 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

After this week’s clinics, future vaccine booster availability through Ozarks Healthcare will be announced. Initial and secondary doses of the Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines are also available on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and by appointment on other weekdays at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy.

Flu vaccines are available through the pharmacy on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccines, shingles (Shingrix) vaccines and tetanus vaccines are also available. For more information, call the pharmacy at 417-256-1793.