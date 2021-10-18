The following are excerpts reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Jacob M. Hatcher, 38, of 313 N. Grand Ave. in Houston, was issued a citation for second-degree trespassing after allegedly entering Walmart on Oct. 3.

Hatcher had been banned from all Walmart properties after a previous incident.

•Samie L. Eason, 61, of 15079 Wright Lane at Cabool, was arrested Oct. 6 for having two active Texas County felony warrants for failure to register as a sex offender.

An officer who was aware of the warrants made the arrest after observing Eason sitting on a bench in from of Walmart. He was taken to the Texas County Jail where he was unable to post $25,000 bond on each warrant.