The Miss Texas County Scholarship Pageant is still looking for contestants for the event that will be Oct. 23 at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston.

The tiny, little, petite, preteen girls are from ages 4-12 with their show being at 1 p.m. The evening show will be for ladies ages 13-24, and it will be at 6 p.m.

Contestants will compete in different phases of competition from evening gown, talent and interview. The teen and miss contestants will compete for scholarship money of more than $900.

For more information, contact Shari McCallister at 417-260-0024 or Cassie Carter at 417-260-4674. Deadline for entering is Oct 18.