Carl David Phillips, age 78, son of David Phillips and Mary Catherine Manley Jackson, was born Oct. 15, 1942, in Coin, Iowa, and passed away Oct. 13, 2021, at Houston House in Houston, Mo.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judy Spann, Caroline “Sue” Buckner and Cathy Sneed; and brother, Harold Phillips.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his nieces, Donna Zamarripa, Gretta Hathaway, Brenda Buckner and Lynn Cheek; nephews, Larry Buckner, Carl Spann, Tony Spann, Brian Spann and Scotty Spann; and many longtime friends.

He graduated from Houston High School, and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. He worked as an over the road truck driver, farmer and school bus driver.

Mr. Phillips enjoyed coin/stamp collecting, phone calls with his sister over the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, family gatherings and sitting at the Shell station drinking coffee and visiting with his friends.

The family will hold a private memorial service with full military honors at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Waynesville, Mo. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.