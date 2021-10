The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host a community Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 30, on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

“Downtown Trick or Treat” will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chamber director Angie Quinlan said businesses or individuals are welcome, and participants should plan to provide their own tables and goodies to hand out. Those who don’t have a business will be assigned a spot.

For more information or to be a participant, call Quinlan at 417-967-2220.