A group of Houston citizens working to revive a local festival is seeking clown entertainers.

A weekend revolving about the life of Houston native Emmett Kelly Sr. is set for April 29-30, 2022, in Houston.

Among those already committed to attending are Stasia Kelly, the famous clown’s daughter, and Chris Berry, circus historian and editor of Bandwagon magazine. Kelly was raised on a farm east of Houston and his first professional appearance was at the Old Settlers Reunion here.

“We want some clowns to be in our downtown entertaining kids, attending our showing of the “Greatest Show on Earth” (at the Melba Performing Arts Center), etc.,” said Brenda Senter, one of the local volunteers.

Persons who know of entertainers or who have contacts in the circus work, can contact Senter at hisel1970@yahoo.com.