This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Members of the Texas County Commission to made decisions Sept. 22-23 necessary to keep county offices functioning properly.

Commissioners:

•Met with Dave Sharon and Chris Jones of Liberty Technical Solutions, Marshfield, along with Assessor Debbie James and Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell concerning several issues affecting IT service.

•Decided in an attempt to retain and recruit quality employees to the county, it will introduce a family plan to the current insurance offering beginning with the annual open enrollment period. Cost of the plan will be paid by the employee. The county will continue to cover the majority of the cost for the employee.

•Issued paperwork that puts the collector-treasurer in charge of performing all necessary steps to complete tax levies in 2021 and get them certified by the state auditor’s office. They said the matter had been delayed and earlier gave an order to the county clerk to complete the work needed so entities could collect taxes this fall.

•Met with the sheriff to discuss an O’Reilly account, discussed damage to a transport van, reviewed and acknowledged the promotions of Kimberly Matthews as kitchen supervisor on Oct. 6 and Luritta Baker as jail shift supervisor effective Sept. 22. Seth Kliethermes was hired a full-time jailer on Sept. 15 and Jacob Decker as a full-time jailer on Sept. 20.

•Heard from Sean McGonigle, Missouri Association of Counties Trust, met to discuss a decrease in workman’s compensation insurance and training for employees through the program.

•Met with Grant Wilson, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s representative, to receive an update.

•Signed the title of a used vehicle for the sheriff’s office.

•Visited with Allen Moss, Houston Schools superintendent, about concerns with tax levies and when they would be reported by the county clerk’s office.

•Met with Jill Wilson from the Missouri State Auditor’s office about concerns about the county’s financial audit, as well as tax levies being certified by the county clerk.

•Visited with Mike Scott of Barker Phillips Jackson Insurance in Springfield to obtain information.

•Contacted Bryan Harper with Motorola Solutions to discuss additional cost for installation of radios.

•Visited with Diane Krantz, Texas County Republican chair, concerning issues in the county clerk’s office.

•Met with Date Township personnel, Park Service Superintendent Jason Lott and Wilson, Smith’s representative, at Pine Crest Drive and Jacks Fork River to discuss issues with closing the road to through traffic. Alternatives to closing the road were discussed, and the road will be open to the public.

It also had a special meeting on Sept. 14 and it was unable to approve the payroll and that was postponed to its normal session the next day. Those minutes were released last week.