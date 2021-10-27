This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Library has events coming up at two locations.

A book-signing will take place at the Houston branch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, featuring local author Nicole Martin-Myers and her children’s book, “The Quilt of the Earth,” which is based on Native American folklore.

Martin-Myers will read and sign books (for $8.99), and a drawing will be held with a prize for one lucky kid in attendance.

The Summersville Friends of the Library Coffee Club will conduct a class for crafting birdhouses at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the library branch in Summersville.

There is no charge, but the event will be limited to 15 participants and preregistration is required.

To register, call 417-932-5261.

The phone number at the Houston branch is 417-967-2258.