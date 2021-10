Texas County sales tax revenue continues to show growth, according to the latest report by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Sales tax revenue is up about 9 percent over the same three months in 2020, the agency said.

The revenue on each of three half-cent sales tax totals a little more than $967,071. That’s up about $78,ooo on each.

In the first nine months of the year, revenue from sales tax on out-of-state orders totaled about $376,403. That’s up 14.5 percent from the same period in 2020.