Services for Stella Motzkus, 93, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston First Baptist Church.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Texas County Gideons.
Click here to read our print edition online!
Services for Stella Motzkus, 93, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston First Baptist Church.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Texas County Gideons.