Services for Wilburn Ivan Elmore, 93, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at First Baptist Church, Houston.
Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, Houston.
Click here to read our print edition online!
Services for Wilburn Ivan Elmore, 93, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at First Baptist Church, Houston.
Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, Houston.