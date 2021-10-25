The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 30 to a report of an assault at a Millstone Road trailer park in Houston.

A 29-year-old man there told the officer he had gone to the location to pay money he owed to a man, but another man at the scene had punched him and then kicked him while he was down and briefly choked him.

The alleged victim told the deputy he wished to pursue charges, but the alleged suspect was not located. Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded at about 1:20 p.m. Oct. 10 to a report of an assault at a Highway M residence at Cabool.

A 14-year-old boy there told the officer a 45-year-old man had pushed him into a table and kicked him. The boy’s father told the officer the suspect had left and was headed to Nixa.

The father and the boy wished to pursue charges and investigation is ongoing.