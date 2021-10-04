The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On Sept. 27, a deputy investigated a report from a Yukon woman that she had made an online purchase and not received the item.

The woman told the officer she had paid $100 for a Pyrex cooking dish on Facebook Marketplace and a woman in Tennessee had taken her money but not provided the item. The woman said she had attempted to contact the seller and been blocked.

•A deputy responded to a report of trespassing Sept. 27 at a Bradford Road residence at Willow Springs.

A 51-year-old woman there told the officer an unknown woman had been driving a camouflage UTV on her property near the river. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy was dispatched at about 8:10 a.m. Sept, 20 regarding a report of assault at a Highway B residence at Raymondville.

The deputy was advised by dispatch that a 35-year-old woman was video chatting with another woman while being assaulted by a 35-year-old man.

The officer made contact with the woman and she said she and the man had been in a verbal argument and he hadn’t hit her. The deputy spoke with the man at a King Lane residence and he said he was attempting to take his kids to school when the woman began yelling at him and slapped him on the face and shoulders.

The officer reported not observing marks on the man or other evidence of his claim.

Neither person wanted to pursue charges.

•A deputy responded on Sept. 15 to a report of a vehicle vandalized at a Boone Creek Road residence at Licking.

A 38-year-old woman there told the officer that a 61-year-old man’s Ford Expedition had been vandalized, and its battery, stereo and exhaust equipment were missing, and all of its tires were flattened.

There is a suspect.