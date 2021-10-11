The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 22-year-old Rolla woman reported a missing vehicle on Sept. 28.

The woman told an investigating officer she had loaned her red 2001 Ford ZX2 coupe to a 23-year-old man on Sept. 27 and he informed her it ran out of gas on U.S. 63 between Highway P and Houston and he had left it on the roadside. The woman said that when she went to get it, it was gone.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A 17-year-old Houston boy came to the TCSD office on Oct. 1 regarding a stolen vehicle.

The teen told a deputy that he had traded his 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe for a 2014 Ford Mustang and later found out the Mustang was listed as stolen by the sheriff’s department in Dillon County, S.C.

He said he contacted the 26-year-old Richland man who he made the trade with, but the man refused to return his vehicle and blocked his number from further contact.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A 41-year-old Licking woman reported on Oct. 2 that numerous items with a total value of $8,550 had been removed from her U.S. 63 residence.

The woman told an investigating deputy that she had been in jail for two months and found the goods outside the residence when she returned home. She said there were also other items that were missing.

The woman said she spoke to the woman she rents the property from and named two suspects.

Investigation is ongoing.