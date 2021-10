Eastbound Exit-Ramp Business 60 in Texas County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform road maintenance.

The exit-ramp from eastbound U.S. 60 is located at the first exit on the west side of Cabool, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route and to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.