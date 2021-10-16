Emmitt Joseph Hutsell, of Huggins, Mo., was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 13, 2021. He was born May 28, 1930, in Graff, Mo., the son of Carlos Emmitt and Lillie Blanche (Greenlee) Hutsell. He was 91 years, 4 months and 16 days of age.

He served his country for two years in the U.S. Army, including 13 months overseas in Korea, and then returned home and worked as a farm equipment mechanic.

On March 14, 1954, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bertha Skaggs. They were blessed with 67 ½ years together. Emmitt loved the Lord and pastored many churches during his lifetime. He loved sharing Jesus and seemed to come alive when behind the pulpit preaching the gospel. He would sit and read his Bible all the time, and when asked if his eyes got tired, he’d say, “Sometimes, but I love reading the Word.”

Emmitt enjoyed basically anything outdoors, fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved spending time with his wife and family, reading his Bible and preaching the gospel.

Emmitt was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and two brothers, Evalyn Gregg, Ermal Means, Esther Richardson, Elvis Hutsell and Ervin Hutsell.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha, of Huggins, Mo., daughter, Diane Wallace and husband, Larry, of Nixa, Missouri; sons, Norman Hutsell of Rogersville, Mo., Benny Hutsell and wife, Donna, of Cabool, Mo., Kevin Hutsell of St. Robert, Mo., seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, one brother, Ernest Hutsell of Tollgate, Ore., numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews who love and will miss him dearly.

Visitation for Emmitt Hutsell is 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Fairview Church, Dawson, Mo. Funeral services following the visitation at 2 p.m., also at the church, with the Revs. John Emery and Frank McCune officiating. Song selections were “Home” and “He Holds Me Securely” sung by Norman Hutsell. Other musical selection was “I’ll Be Satisfied.” Jonathan Hutsell, Darin Wallace, Woodley Johnson, Lance Johnson, Lonnie Sowersby and Marty Sowersby will serve as pallbearers. Tommy Hutsell and Braden Wallace will serve as honorary pallbearers. Burial with full military honors by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post #30 is in Hopewell Cemetery under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Cemetery in care of the funeral home.

