Eva Fay Booker was born April 10, 1941, and passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Eva was the youngest of five children of Roy and Gladys Grogan. She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, one brother and three sisters.

She married James (Red) Booker on June 27, 1987. They were inseparable from that day on. When Eva married Red, she was blessed with four wonderful stepchildren and one grandchild. She was so proud of all of them and adored them.

Eva and Red loved new adventures. They loved to camp. So, they would load up the camper and off they would go. It seems that she had a thing for towels in their camper. She was never short on them.

Eva loved the Lord and music. Because of this love you would find her at most every church service proudly playing the piano for everyone’s enjoyment.

When she was young, she had the great opportunity to hold several beauty crowns. She was Miss Cabool and Miss Dairy. Not only was she beautiful on the outside she was equally beautiful on the inside.

She loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. She was so proud of her deer.

Eva was a very kind and loving wife, stepmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed by many.

Memorials may be made to Ozark Cemetery.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Ozark Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Jetton officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Julius Fraley, Rueben Roedeske, Donnie Goforth, Steve Booker, Shawn Booker and Larry McGuire.

