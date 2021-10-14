Boston’s Old North Church has held a “Blessing of the Animals.”

The Blessing of Animals is held in honor of St. Francis, who lived in Italy from 1181 to 1226 and is revered for his love of nature and animals.

The North End celebration scheduled for last Sunday drew people of diverse faiths and backgrounds, and was considered especially important this year because pets have helped so many people cope through the pandemic.

All animals, photographs of pets that do not travel – as well as children’s stuffed animals – were welcome. Each animal received a special blessing.

The Rev. Matthew Cadwell, Old North’s new Vicar-in-Charge, led the ceremony.

Formally part of Christ Church in the City of Boston, the church is home to an active Episcopal congregation.

ASSOCIATED PRESS