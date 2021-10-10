Four residents of Licking were among five seriously injured Saturday afternoon in an accident that sent five medical helicopters south of Edgar Springs on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said the 3:44 p.m. crash occurred one mile south of the Phelps County community when two vehicles crashed head-on. They were a northbound 2007 Chevrolet 1500 operated by a 17-year-old Mountain View juvenile and a southbound 2019 Nissan Kicks driven by Robert L. Burns Jr., 39, of Licking.

Burns was flown to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Kimberly R. Burns, 32, of Licking, went there, too. A 9-year-old girl in the vehicle was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. A 16-year-old girl was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

A passenger in the Chevrolet — a 16-year-old Mountain View girl — was flown to MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

Four highway patrol officers, the Edgar Springs Fire Department and Rolla Rural Fire Department were called to assist.