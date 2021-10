A man charged in a serious September 2020 crash that injured a mother and her five children entered a guilty plea during a court appearance on Tuesday.

In plea deal, Rowland Pearson, 64, entered a guilty plea to two counts of assault, felonies, and a misdemeanor assault charge. He had earlier been charged with three counts of assault and three counts of misdemeanor assault.

Pearson was the driver in the wrong lane that hit a vehicle south of Roby. It left one of the children paralyzed.