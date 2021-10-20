Henry Louis “Chip” Davis passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Houston, Mo. He was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Greenwood, Miss.

Mr. Davis relocated to Missouri after a retiring from a long career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. He enjoyed his retirement and loved his friends at the Houston Walmart Supercenter and local restaurants.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H.L. Davis and Josephine Carter.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Sheaffer Davis of Houston; a daughter, Sloane Davis Tyner; and three grandchildren.

Per his wishes, no services are planned. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo.

Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.