Herbert Keith McKinney, age 87, of St. Louis, Mo., passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, Mo. He was born June 15, 1934, in Tyrone, Mo., to Ted and Bertha (Smith) McKinney.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Clair (Zimmerman) McKinney; three brothers, Walter McKinney, Jack McKinney and Kenneth McKinney; three sisters, Dorothy Henry and husband, Dale, Wilma Douglas, Betty Goodman and husband, Paul (Bud).

Keith is survived by three sisters, Jewell McKinney of Yukon, Okla., Gladys Garrett and husband, Ralph of Success, Mo., and Carol Terrill of Fort Worth, Texas; many nieces and nephews; also, a very good friend Lee Ham.

Keith served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, then later went to work for McDonnell Douglas from which he retired after 30 years.

He loved to travel and see sites of history. Keith had a great sense of humor, and many friends. He never had any children, but his best friend’s family became his. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Big Creek Cemetery or Tyrone Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services with full Military Honors are noon Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with John Atchison officiating. Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo., under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Smith, Zack Smith, Tyler Smith, Jake Smith, Brian Hart, Ed Henningseld, Lee Ham, Harold McKinney, Donnie Henry and Paul Stayduhar.

