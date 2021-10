Houston High School’s 2021 Homecoming Queen was crowned during a ceremony prior to the football team’s game against Ava Friday night in Tiger Stadium.

This year’s Queen is senior Mali Brookshire, while first runner-up is junior Logynn Foster and second runner-up is sophomore Maddie Holder.

2021 HHS Homecoming Queen Mali Brookshire is crowned by 2020 Queen Janessa Foster. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD