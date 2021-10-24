Houston High School hosted its annual regional college fair on Oct. 20.

Colleges and universities from across Missouri send representatives to generate interest in their school as well as answer questions from students.

Along with these institutions, various branches of the U.S. military provide similar services.

Houston High School senior Nicolas Cope, right, stops by the booth of Ozarks Technical Community College during a college fair at Hiett Gymnasium. EMILY HONEYCUTT | HOUSTON HERALD

Students of all classes gathered to browse potential ventures in furthering their education, whether it is through a traditional college setting or trade school.

Schools from communities such as Summersville, Success and Cabool also attended.