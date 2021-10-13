The Houston Middle School football teams had mixed results in their final games of the season Tuesday against Thayer in Tiger Stadium.

Houston’s 7th-grade squad won 16-6 and the 8th-graders lost 45-20.

With Thayer up 6-0, lots of action took place in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter of the 7th-grade game.

After the two teams exchanged interceptions on consecutive plays, Kallyn Tune recovered a fumble to give the Tigers possession at the Bobcats’ 17-yard line with 15 seconds left in the period. Quarterback Kane Crawford then ran the ball inside the 5-yard line with about 6 seconds to go.

As his teammate Eli Newsome celebrates, Braxton Foster enters the end zone for a 2-point conversion late in the second quarter of the HMS 7th-graders’ win over Thayer Tuesday in Tiger Stadium. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Head coach Todd McKinney then had Shawn Thompson line up under center at about the 2-yard line and he bulled his way through a crowd and into the end zone to tie the score as time expired. After Braxton Foster ran for a 2-point conversion, Houston had the lead for good.

The Tigers added to their lead in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Crawford, who then tossed a pass to Tune for another 2 points.

Houston’s 8th-grade squad got on the board in the second quarter when quarterback Karson Walker hit Randale Dodd for a 34-yard touchdown pass.

D.J. Riley runs the ball during the HMS 8th-grade team’s loss to Thayer Tuesday in Tiger Stadium. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Tigers were in a big hole in the fourth quarter, but scored twice in the period, once on a 49-yard TD run by Jacob Lee (followed by a 2-point conversion run by D.J. Riley), and again when Walker and Dodd hooked up for a 58-yard passing touchdown.

Both HMS teams finished the season with 3-3 records.

To view a photo gallery from Tuesday’s games (with the option to purchase photos), click here.