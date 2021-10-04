This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A Houston event held in conjunction with National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28 received statewide recognition from University Extension, which documented 5,579 acts of “neighboring” in the state.

In Houston, D&L Florist distributed 2,850 roses in celebration of National Good Neighbor Day.

It was recognized Monday with the “Best of Missouri Award.”

Residents could pick up a dozen individual wrapped roses at no cost (while supplies lasted). They were asked to keep one rose and give the other 11 away to neighbors.

D&L Florist owner Shari McCallister said people came from Cabool, Fort Leonard Wood, Plato, Willow Springs, Houston and elsewhere to pick up a dozen roses to give way.

“We have businesses that donate to make this event happen. It would not be possible without those great sponsors. And then we have volunteers that show up and bundle the roses for distribution. It is a big undertaking, but it is such a great day in our town. A lot of people are blessed by this community activity, I know,” said McCallister.