The City of Houston Fire Department recently took possession of a 2022 Ford F-250 pickup for use as a command/service vehicle.

Houston Fire Chief Robbie Smith said the truck will serve multiple functions:

•Command vehicle at emergency scenes.

•Quick response to motor vehicle crashes during inclement weather.

•Firefighters performing annual hydrant maintenance, inspections and flow testing.

•Firefighters conducting annual building inspections and public relation events.

The vehicle was purchased locally at Piney River Ford under state contract bid for $34,433. The graphics were done by St. Louis-based ADgraphix LLC, the same company that did the graphics on the department’s new fire engine.

The truck will soon be equipped with an “Extendobed” unit that slides out from the truck’s bed, allowing it to carry multiple firefighting hand tools, an extrication tool, extinguishers (water, foam, ABC), two self-contained breathing apparatus (with spare cylinders) and multiple gas-powered tools. Built into the Extendobed is a dry erase board for accountability of personnel, along with drawers to store smaller items.

A bed cover (or shell) designed to secure and protect loose equipment is currently on order through Sportsland Bed Covers in Rogersville.

The truck replaces a 2008 Ford Explorer that was first used by a former city administrator, then served as a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle, and then passed down to the fire department in 2017.