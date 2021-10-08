Houston High School’s FFA Trap Shooting Team competed Oct. 8 in the Area 13 FFA Trap Shoot Competition at the Big Piney Sportsman’s Club east of Houston. This is the first time Houston has hosted the event in several years.

Houston’s FFA Trap Shooting Team has been newly formed within the last several years. Team sponsor Rachel Brotherton expressed pride in her team and shared that some of the members will soon be competing in individual competitions in Linn Creek.

Members of the Houston High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) Trap Shooting Team. From left: Trace Warner, Ben Steelman, Case Jones, Colten Gayer and Jaden Brotherton. EMILY HONEYCUTT | HOUSTON HERALD

For sponsorship questions and interest, please reach out to Brotherton at rbrotherton@houston.k12.mo.us.