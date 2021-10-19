The Houston License Office will close this Thursday (Oct. 21), the Missouri Department of Revenue confirmed.

Located on North U.S. 63, it is operated by Cynthia Blates, who also operates state fee offices at Willow Springs and Mountain View.

The Office of Administration is seeking proposals to operate the office. That opened on Friday and will close at 2 p.m. Oct. 29. Those interested must respond electronically at https://missouribuys.mo.gov. The terms are outlined in a 47-page solicitation.

In the interim, others license offices are located at Salem, Rolla, Mountain Grove, Willow Springs and Mountain View. The Missouri Department of Revenue said personalized license plates will be handled by the Rolla office.