The Houston License Office will close this Thursday (Oct. 21), the Missouri Department of Revenue confirmed.
Located on North U.S. 63, it is operated by Cynthia Blates, who also operates state fee offices at Willow Springs and Mountain View.
The Office of Administration is seeking proposals to operate the office. That opened on Friday and will close at 2 p.m. Oct. 29. Those interested must respond electronically at https://missouribuys.mo.gov. The terms are outlined in a 47-page solicitation.
In the interim, others license offices are located at Salem, Rolla, Mountain Grove, Willow Springs and Mountain View. The Missouri Department of Revenue said personalized license plates will be handled by the Rolla office.
I was in this office just a few weeks ago and it was packed with folks needing one kind of a license or another, people were standing. So now that gasoline is sky high again we will have to drive many more miles using more gas to get our licenses renewed? This is ridiculous.
