A Houston man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash west of Eunice, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a southbound 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Thomas A. Franklin, 25, of Houston, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off Highway 17, struck a fence and overturned multiple times.

A passenger, Jason M. McGrath, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater.

Franklin, who had serious injuries, was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield after weather conditions didn’t allow a medical helicopter to land.

Another passenger, Daniel E. Ketchum, 21, of Houston, had moderate injuries and was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Sellars said no one was wearing a seat belt.

It is the 26th fatality in Troop G for the year compared to 32 at the same time in 2020.