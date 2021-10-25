The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•An officer was dispatched at about 9:50 p.m. Oct. 4 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Cherry Street residence.

The officer made contact with a 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman there. The man told the officer the woman had struck him with a cane. The woman said she was funding a remodeling of the house and the man had punched holes in the wall that he wouldn’t pay for.

She also reportedly said the man had been taunting her about having her children taken away and she had hit him because the comments upset her. The officer didn’t observe signs of the assault on the man.

The man declined to press charges. Both people were advised of Missouri’s 12-hour rule.

•An officer was dispatched at about 12:50 a.m. Oct. 10 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Cherry Street residence.

The officer made contact with a 23-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman there.

The older woman told the officer the younger woman had shut off the water at the house and she needed to use the bathroom, but when she asked the younger woman to turn on the water she refused.

The officer asked the younger woman why the water had been turned off, and she said the toilet supply line was leaking. The officer asked her to turn the water on long enough for the other woman to use the bathroom and she did.

•An officer was dispatched at about 9:55 a.m. Oct. 17 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Dooley Street residence.

The officer made contact with a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man there, and the woman told the officer the man had locked her out and started cutting up her clothing. She said she had become angry with the man because he had been speaking to another woman.

The man told the officer he didn’t lock the woman out and that she had two sets of keys. He also said he had been talking to his best friend, who’s a girl, and that he didn’t cut up any clothing.

The two said nothing physical had happened. They were advised of the 12-hour rule.

•Joan M. Stillwell, 67, of 719A Augusta St. in Houston, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

•Antonia M. McKee, 29, of 14665 Kimble Road in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Oct. 8.

McKee was also cited for possession of marijuana after a plastic bag containing some pot was found in one of her pockets.