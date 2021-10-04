The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Christina Klein, 33, of 211 S. Grand Ave., No. 106, in Houston, was issued a citation for driving with an expired license on Sept. 27.

•Geoffry A. Crane, 23, of 234 Old Salem Road at Licking, was issued citations for driving with a suspended license and a spot lamp violation on Oct. 1.

An officer wrote the tickets after observing a vehicle flashing a front-mounted LED light bar at another vehicle as it traveled into the McDonald’s parking lot on U.S. 63. A woman made contact with the officer and said the flashing lights made is hard for her to navigate into the store’s drive-though lane.

•Terry L. Harris, 72, of 224 S. Main St. in Licking, was cited for driving without a valid license on Sept. 28.

•Joshua G. Miller, 34, of 11401 Reed St. in Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on C.W. Harry Drive at about 7:50 p.m. Sept. 22.

An officer who knew Miller didn’t have a valid license made the stop after observing him driving. A computer check revealed Miller had active warrants in Texas County and Pulaski County.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was also cited. Lauren G.W. Fredericks-Durbin, 28, of 1202 John St. in Houston, was cited for failure to obey – interfering with an arrest.