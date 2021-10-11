The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Kevin R. Warner, 47, of 304 Skyview Terrace in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated – drugs and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Lantz Lane at about 8 p.m. Sept. 20.

An officer made the stop after observing a red 2000 Chevrolet Tracker moving erratically. After making contact with the driver, Warner, the officer observed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and a blood sample was taken and sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab. Hydrocodone was involved, according to a report.

•Chad M. Klein, 38, of Norwood, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly swiping a thermometer while being treated as a patient at Texas County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 21.

•Justin L. Ward, 23, of 16570 Highway UU at Solo, was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving after a two-vehicle accident at Hawthorn Street and Bryan Street at about 5 p.m. Sept. 30.

•Kelli R. Robbins, 51, of 634 Cleveland Road in Houston, was cited on Sept. 16 for allowing an animal to run at large.

•Brandon J. Brim, 40, of 15876 Highway UU at Solo, was cited on driving while revoked charges on Oct. 4.

•Katelyn A. Taylor, 21, of 8364 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Sept. 25.

•Albert L. Nichols, 73, of 5322 Rocky Branch Road in Houston, was cited for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident at Walnut Street and Grand Avenue at about 2 p.m. Oct. 6.