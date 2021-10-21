This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A veteran of Texas County government and a long-time deputy county clerk was named Thursday as interim county clerk.

Peggy Seyler was sworn in by Presiding Commissioner Scott Long this morning. Seyler was named following the Wednesday resignation of Laura Crowley, which was effective immediately. She cited health reasons.

Seyler has 15 years of experience in the clerk’s office.

Gov. Mike Parson will name a permanent replacement to hold the office until Dec. 31, 2022, when Crowley’s term expired. In all likelihood that will be Seyler.

This afternoon the county’s officeholders are working together to assist Seyler. Top priorities are proceeding with the annual tax process that has been delayed and examining whether a court-ordered Nov. 2 fire district election can continue.

The county also is working to complete necessary bonding and opening up access to Seyler in the county’s computer system.