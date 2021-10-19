Jason Morgan McGrath, 47, of Houston, Mo., was born March 27, 1974, in Slidell, La., to James W. and Bernadine Saunders McGrath. He passed away Oct. 11, 2021, in a motor vehicle accident in Eunice, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his father, James McGrath, and a son, Luke McGrath.

Mr. McGrath is survived by his wife, Janet McGrath of the home; a son, William McGrath; his mother, Bernadine McGrath; two brothers, Jim McGrath and Buddy McGrath; an adopted son, Daniel Ketchum; and three grandchildren.

He married Janet Tarnow March 18, 2005, in Livingston, Texas. They attend St Mark’s Catholic Church in Houston, Mo.

Mr. McGrath had many jobs over the years but loved working at Royal Oak. His favorite activities were spending time with family and friends. And he loved his grandchildren.

The family will host a Memorial Mass at St Mark’s Catholic Church.

Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.