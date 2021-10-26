Joan Womack, daughter of Earnest and Julia (Davis) Powell, was born Nov. 26, 1929, at Hartshorn, Mo. She passed to her heavenly home at age 91 years, 10 months and 29 days on Oct. 25, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

She was united in marriage to Ermel Womack on Sept. 29, 1944, in Kansas City, Kan. They had three sons: Donald, Lonnie and Keith.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ermel; son Donald; her parents; in-laws Evy and

Lottie Womack; her siblings, Clifford (Theresa) Powell, Norman (Marie) Powell, John (Betty)

Powell, Geraldine (Dee) Toll, Nyleta (Roy) Cobb, Dean (Eldon) Derryberry and Patricia Powell,

her brothers-in-law Waymon (Velma) Womack, Hervel (Gorsie) Womack, Haskel Womack and

several nieces and nephews.

Joan is survived by her sons, Keith (Marie) Womack of Willow Springs, Mo., and Lonnie Womack of Houston, Mo.; and daughter-in-law, Susan Womack of Houston, Mo.; one brother-in-law, Jerry (Janet) Womack of West Plains, Mo.; grandchildren, Kevin Womack of Springfield, Mo., Donald (Shelly) Womack II of Buffalo, Mo., Jamie (Keeta) Womack of Springfield, Mo., Jeremy (Liz) Womack of Nixa, Mo., Noah (Rebecca) Womack and Patricia (Aaron) Kinney of Washington state, and Paden (Ashton) Turnbull of Pomona, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Crystal Jo, Allie (Dustin) Lingenfelter, Elijah Cummings, Jeannie Bartnik, Megan (Richard) Schultz, Ally Davenport, Abigail and Isabel Womack, Andrew Kinney, Connor and Millie Womack, Reese and Hollyn Turnbull and Lilyana Womack; great-great-grandchildren, Conner Peryer, Mariah and Olivia Lingenfelter, Liam Schultz, Bentley and Vanesa Wolfe; also several nieces and nephews.

Joan and Ermel had several businesses over the years, including fabric and clothing stores.

Joan loved sewing, making quilts and hand quilting, baking, singing and playing her Omni chord at church as long as her health permitted.

Joan was a dear Christian lady, who loved the Lord, her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Memorials can be made to The Gideons or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, with services beginning at 1 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Gordon Rhodes officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Paden Turnbull, Donald Womack, Kevin Womack, Jamie Womack, Jeremy Womack and Connor Womack.

PAID