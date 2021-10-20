The Houston High School Lady Tigers finished an undefeated run through the South Central Association and were crowned conference volleyball champions after beating Salem in straight sets Tuesday night in the new HHS gym.

The convincing victory (25-10, 25-18, 25-6) was Houston’s 10th sweep of the season in best-of-5 games and came as the squad prepares to host the Class 2 District 9 Tournament this week.

The Lady Tigers (26-5-2, 7-0 SCA) are seeded second in the 5-team bracket and will face No. 3 Liberty in a semifinal contest at 5 p.m. Saturday. Top seeded Licking (29-5) will play in the other semifinal at 3 p.m. against the winner of a Thursday play-in game between No. 4 Mansfield and No. 5 Thayer.

Watch the replay at houstonherald.com/live