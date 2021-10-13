The first outing in a flurry of three home games to finish the 2021 regular season went well for the Houston High School volleyball team, as the Lady Tigers swept Ava in a South Central Association conference contest Tuesday night in the new gym, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18.

Houston had little trouble in taking the first set, but went a bit cold in the second set. The visiting Lady Bears took advantage of their hosts lull by erasing most of a 9-point deficit and trail by only 2 at 18-16.

But the Lady Tigers found their rhythm again and went on a 7-1 run, closing out the set with a kill by junior outside hitter Makenzi Arthur.

Ava jumped out to a 4-0 at the outset of the third set, but Houston responded by taking commanding 13-7 advantage with a 13-3 run capped off with a kill by senior setter Hannah Dzurick. The sweep was complete moments later when Dzurick delivered another big kill.

Dzurick finished the game with 14 kills and 17 assists. Sophomore Angie Smith also slammed 14 kills and added a season-high 22 digs and 2 aces.

HHS senior Hannah Dzurick sends a leaping serve during the second set of the Lady Tigers’ sweep over Ava in an SCA game Tuesday in the new gym. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Junior Logynn Foster had 14 assists and 2 aces for Houston, while junior Aliyah Walker contributed 13 assists and 5-11 junior middle hitter Olivia Crites scored on 2 blocks.

“Overall, we played really well,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We had a couple breakdowns in execution, but we handled it well and were able to fix the issues. Our goal is to keep getting stronger as we go into districts next week.”

The sweep was the Lady Tigers’ eighth of the season in best-of-5 games.

Houston (24-5-2, 5-0 SCA) hosts Willow Springs on Thursday and wraps up the regular season with a home game against Salem next Tuesday (Oct. 19). If the Lady Tigers win both games, they’ll be outright SCA champions. If they lose one or both, their conference crown hopes will depend on how Liberty and Mountain Grove fare in their final conference contests.

The Salem game will feature a cancer awareness theme, including a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the family of long-time Houston coach Boulder McKinney and his wife, Toni, who has been being treated for cancer.

