The Houston High School Volleyball Lady Tigers got their seventh sweep of the season in best-of-5 games, winning a nonconference road game Thursday at Bourbon 25-5, 25-16, 25-6.

Sophomore outside hitter Angie Smith smacked 9 kills for the Lady Tigers in the game, while junior middle hitter Olivia Crites slammed 7 and sophomore middle hitter Kelsey Pritchett notched 6.

Smith and senior setter Hannah Dzurick each served up 4 aces, while Crites recorded a block. Dzurick was also credited with 17 assists.

The Lady Tigers (19-3-1), play Saturday in the 71st annual LHS Volleyball Classic at Licking.

Houston is in the Orange Pool in the 10-team tournament, along with Salem, Eminence, Liberty and Central (Park Hills). Host Licking is in the Black Pool, along with Cabool, Willow Springs, Steelville and Summersville.

Pool play begins at 9 a.m. and tournament play starts at 5 p.m., featuring the top-2 squads from each pool.

Houston hits the home stretch of the regular season next week with a South Central Association conference home games Tuesday against Ava and Thursday against Willow Springs. The Lady Tigers are currently atop the SCA standings at 4-0.

“We have a tough tournament Saturday and a big week again next week,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We’ve got three tough conference games left before districts, so we need to be disciplined and ready to go over the next couple of weeks.”