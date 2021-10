Summersville branch of the Texas County Library’s coffee club will hold a “Decorate a Christmas Birdhouse” activity at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

It is free, but persons should pre-register. Supplies will be furnished, but participants can bring their own embellishments.

The event is sponsored by Summersville Friends of the Library. Register by calling 417-932-4766 or 417-247-0142.