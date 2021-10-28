An accident involving a deer injured a woman from Licking this morning on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 2013 Cadillac SRX driven eastbound by Vera I. Copeland of Licking slowed for a deer in the road and was struck in the rear by a 2008 Toyota Yaris operated by Elizabeth E. Lee, 23, of Licking.

Copeland, who had minor injuries, was taken by private vehicle to Salem District Memorial Hospital following the 7:05 a.m. crash.

Herald staffBoth drivers were wearing seat belts. The Cadillac SRX had minor damage and the Toyota had extensive damage.