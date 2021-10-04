Texas County Memorial Hospital’s CEO discussed a nationwide crisis of lack of medical workers during last week’s board of trustees meeting

“The staffing issue is a result of burnout from COVID, the vaccine mandate and third-party staffing agents,” CEO Chris Strickland said. “We are working on options to retain our staff as much as we possibly can.”

“We have not mandated the vaccine at Texas County Memorial Hospital,” Strickland said. “However, if CMS mandates it, then we will have no choice but to be forced to mandate it due to Medicare and Medicaid funding.” Further direction and timelines could be released this month.