Louis Negretti, age 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.

Louis was born on Oct. 11, 1921, in Bessemer, Mich., to Peter and Fransisea (Parka) Negretti. He grew up in Michigan and attended school there. Louis went to work in the mines at an early age. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II from Nov. 23, 1942, to Dec. 21, 1945.

Louis was united in marriage to Mary Wathen and they were blessed with two children, Rose and William. In 1963, Louis and Mary moved their family to Sullivan, where Louis was employed by Pea Ridge Mine until he retired in 1983.

In his retirement years, Louis and Mary enjoyed traveling to Michigan to visit family. Later in life, Louis purchased property in Licking and made his final home there. Louis was a member of the Sullivan VFW.

Louis is survived by two children, William Negretti of Licking, Mo., and Rose Sumpter and husband Dickie of Sullivan, Mo.; six grandchildren, Gabriel Negretti and wife Grace of Bourbon, Mo., Cherry Kelley and husband Shawn of St. Clair, Mo., Patrick Negretti of Union, Mo., Bobby Sumpter and wife Mandy of Sullivan, Mo., Ricky Sumpter of Sullivan, Mo., and Jill Jensen of Rolla, Mo.; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his grandson, Brett Jensen; his parents, Peter and Fransisea Negretti; three brothers, Joe, John and Nicholas Negretti; and one sister, Mary Madsen.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Memorial Cemetery, with full military honors.

Friends may share online condolences with Louis’ family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Sullivan.

