A Texas man faces a pair of felony charges and is in the Texas County Jail on $750,000 bond after an investigation involving the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and federal and state authorities.

Brandon Rocha-Renteria, 27, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested and extradited to the Texas County Jail from California. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping (a class A felony) and second-degree statutory rape (a class D felony).

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that on Sept. 2, deputies received a report of a missing girl in the Plato area. While attempting to locate her, officers learned that she might have traveled out-of-state with a man, Lindsey said.

An arrest warrant was issued and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, he was located and taken into custody in Oxnard, Calif. The girl was found in the same location, Lindsey said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and additional federal agencies assisted the sheriff’s department with the investigation, Lindsey said.