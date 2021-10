A motorcyclist from Licking was seriously hurt Tuesday night west of his hometown.

Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Karl C. Holland, 26, was headed west on Highway N on a 2017 Suzuki when it hit a ditch and ejected him.

Holland had serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Pounds said Holland was wearing a helmet at the time of the 6:20 p.m. accident.