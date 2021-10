Two alumni of Houston High School paid the school a visit Oct. 8 following the completion of basic training for the U.S. Marine Corps. Ty Jones and Ethan Norris graduated with the Class of 2021.

They are on a two-week leave before proceeding with further training. During this time, they plan on giving back to their school and community by providing recruitment services and offering guidance to future graduates and others interested in pursuing a career with the military.