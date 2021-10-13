Matthew John Ramsey, age 34, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Oct. 10, 2021. Matthew was born in Houston, Mo., on March 23, 1987.

He attended school in Houston, where he graduated High School. He then went on to welding school. He welded on the East and West Coast, Florida and Hawaii. He also worked for Doss and Harper Stone Company.

Matt is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted, and Mable Ramsey; his grandpa, Willard Dodson; four uncles, Danny, Lonnie, Jim and John Ramsey; and an aunt, Alley Dodson.

He is survived by his four children: Bryer, Ashlynn, Raylynn and Grayson; three brothers, Bill (Tammy) Ramsey Jr., Jimmy (Cynthia) Ramsey and Mike (Jenny) White; his father, Bill Ramsey Sr. and his mother, Beverly Ramsey; three nieces, Jaydin, Kennedy and McKindra; three nephews, Kyler, Austin and Carson; aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Matt was saved at a young age at First Baptist Church. He attended church at Pentecostal Holiness Church in Licking, Mo.; he loved and became very good friends with Pastor Erin McConnell. He rededicated his life and was baptized later in life. Matt loved to study and talk about the Bible and would always encourage others to do so as well. Matt was growing in the Lord and the Lord was working in him.

He had a kind spirit and a big smile. He loved to BBQ with his family, go hunting and fishing, and ride four wheelers. More than anything, he enjoyed all the time spent with his kids and often shared stories with others of the memories that they shared.

While Matthews’ family and friends miss him deeply, they rejoice in knowing that he is now in the hands of his Heavenly Father and enjoy sharing all the stories and memories that have with him.

If Matthew could, he would tell us all today, I am happy, I do not hurt, I am at peace, no worries. Know that I am finally home. Read your Bible and listen to the words, The Lord is good. I love you all.

Family respectfully requests that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Matt Ramsey Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Erin McConnell officiating. Burial is in Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Bill Ramsey Sr., Bill Ramsey Jr., Jimmy Ramsey, Mike White, Austin Ramsey, Kyler Ramsey, Justyn Merckling, Zac Gilliland and Joey Shadow.

